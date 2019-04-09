// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Proposed Las Vegas museum would shed light on Armenian Genocide

Proposed Las Vegas museum would shed light on Armenian Genocide
April 9, 2019 - 16:05 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Nevada lawmakers are trying to establish a state Holocaust museum in Las Vegas, KTNV reports.

On April 7 there was a community meeting at Springs Preserve to discuss the idea with the public.

Lena Hovanessian of Armenian American Civic Action Network says, at a time of rising antisemitism and discrimination, creating a Holocaust museum is the first step to combating intolerance.

Nevada Rep. Lisa Krasner says the museum's primary mission will be to advance and educate people about the Holocaust and other horrific periods in history, including the Armenian Genocide.

The museum will preserve the memory of those who suffered.

Related links:
KTNV. Push for Holocaust museum in Las Vegas
KTNV. Push for Holocaust museum in Las Vegas
 Top stories
Armenia offers condolences over Ethiopian Airlines plane crashArmenia offers condolences over Ethiopian Airlines plane crash
The Armenian Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences over the deadly crash of a new Ethiopian Airlines plane.
Harvard Law School disinvites lawyer for denying Armenian GenocideHarvard Law School disinvites lawyer for denying Armenian Genocide
The Board of the Harvard Law School Forum had to withdraw the invitation after finding out that Fein denies the Armenian Genocide.
Armenian President puts Biden on the spotArmenian President puts Biden on the spot
Armen Sarkissian has asked former Vice President Joe Biden if he intends to run for president in 2020.
Turkish scholar launches digital archive on Armenian GenocideTurkish scholar launches digital archive on Armenian Genocide
Akçam worked with experts and students on a repository comprised of Genocide survivor and Krikor Guerguerian’s collection.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Tasmanian devils adapting to coexist with cancer: study
Two, rare genes associated with Alzheimer's discovered
Iranian President congratulates Armenian leader on Nowruz
Turkey's Armenians will select new spiritual leader after Easter
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Armenian gamer is one of world’s top female ‘Counter-Strike’ players For her,winning gold in an Olympics-style e-sports competition and coming home $60,000 richer is just her day job.
Madonna will sing two songs at Eurovision Song Contest Madonna is set to play two songs during the interval of the Eurovision Song Contest in Israel next month.
Billboard: SOAD's "Sugar" among 99 greatest songs of 1999 It'd take far more than 99 songs to summarize everything that the final year of the 20th century had to offer musically.
Armenian Genocide musical getting a workshop in LA A new musical, "A Juorney of Angels", is currently in development with a theatrical workshop planned for June 2019 in Los Angeles.