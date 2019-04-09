Proposed Las Vegas museum would shed light on Armenian Genocide

PanARMENIAN.Net - Nevada lawmakers are trying to establish a state Holocaust museum in Las Vegas, KTNV reports.

On April 7 there was a community meeting at Springs Preserve to discuss the idea with the public.

Lena Hovanessian of Armenian American Civic Action Network says, at a time of rising antisemitism and discrimination, creating a Holocaust museum is the first step to combating intolerance.

Nevada Rep. Lisa Krasner says the museum's primary mission will be to advance and educate people about the Holocaust and other horrific periods in history, including the Armenian Genocide.

The museum will preserve the memory of those who suffered.