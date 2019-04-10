Syrian army attacks militant headquarters in Aleppo
April 10, 2019 - 10:29 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) carried out a powerful assault against the militants in the northwestern countryside of the Idlib Governorate on Tuesday, April 9 evening, Al-Masdar News reports.
Led by their 4th Division, the Syrian Arab Army pounded the headquarters of the militants inside the Dahrat Abd Rubbah area on Tuesday evening.
The Syrian Arab Army reportedly fired several artillery shells and surface-to-surface missiles towards the militant headquarters in an attempt to destroy the building and force the militants to abandon their posts.
The latest attack by the Syrian Arab Army comes just a week after they attempted to advance at the strategic Scientific Research Center in the western sector of Aleppo city.
The Syrian Arab Army has recently stepped up their attacks in the Aleppo Governorate after the militants expelled their former Turkish-backed allies from Harakat Nouriddeen Al-Zinki and Harakat Ahrar Al-Sham.
Since the inter-rebel battle, Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham has taken control of most of Aleppo, leaving only the northern lands under the control of the Turkish-backed groups.
