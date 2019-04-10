Astronomers take first ever image of a black hole
April 10, 2019 - 17:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Astronomers have taken the first ever image of a black hole, which is located in a distant galaxy, the BBC reports.
It measures 40 billion km across - three million times the size of the Earth - and has been described by scientists as "a monster".
The black hole is 500 million trillion km away and was photographed by a network of eight telescopes across the world.
Details have been published today in Astrophysical Journal Letters.
Prof Heino Falcke, of Radboud University in the Netherlands, who proposed the experiment, told BBC News that the black hole was found in a galaxy called M87.
"What we see is larger than the size of our entire Solar System," he said.
"It has a mass 6.5 billion times that of the Sun. And it is one of the heaviest black holes that we think exists. It is an absolute monster, the heavyweight champion of black holes in the Universe."
The image shows a intensely bright "ring of fire", as Prof Falcke describes it, surrounding a perfectly circular dark hole. The bright halo is caused by superheated gas falling into the hole. The light is brighter than all the billions of other stars in the galaxy combined - which is why it can be seen at such distance from Earth.
The edge of the dark circle at the centre is the point at which the gas enters the black hole, which is an object that has such a large gravitational pull, not even light can escape.
Top stories
The Armenian Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences over the deadly crash of a new Ethiopian Airlines plane.
The Board of the Harvard Law School Forum had to withdraw the invitation after finding out that Fein denies the Armenian Genocide.
Armen Sarkissian has asked former Vice President Joe Biden if he intends to run for president in 2020.
Akçam worked with experts and students on a repository comprised of Genocide survivor and Krikor Guerguerian’s collection.
Partner news
Latest news
Noubar Afeyan a keynote speaker at Massachusetts Commemoration As usual, local Armenian students from St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School will open the program
EU Commissioner welcomes probe into 2008 crackdown in Armenia The Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights has unveiled the Annual activity report 2018 for Armenia.
Kim Kardashian urged to press Trump to recognize Armenian Genocide (video) Armenian American Congresswoman Jackie Speier has called on Armenian Americans to tweet to Kim Kardashian West.
OSCE conducts regular monitoring of Artsakh contact line From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by Foreign and Defense Ministry representatives.