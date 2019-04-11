// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Prince Harry, Oprah team up to make TV series about mental health

Prince Harry, Oprah team up to make TV series about mental health
April 11, 2019 - 16:58 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Britain's Prince Harry is collaborating with Oprah Winfrey on a new television series tackling the issue of mental health, CNN reveals.

The multi-part documentary series, which will air on the Apple TV platform in 2020, was co-created and produced by the Duke of Sussex and Winfrey.

It aims to inspire viewers to have an "honest conversation about the challenges each of us faces," according to a statement from Kensington Palace.

The statement added that the project will attempt to equip people "with the tools to not simply survive, but to thrive." Harry said he was "incredibly proud" to be working alongside Oprah on the "vital" series.

"I truly believe that good mental health -- mental fitness -- is the key to powerful leadership, productive communities and a purpose-driven self," Harry said.

"It is a huge responsibility to get this right as we bring you the facts, the science and the awareness of a subject that is so relevant during these times.

"Our hope is that this series will be positive, enlightening and inclusive -- sharing global stories of unparalleled human spirit fighting back from the darkest places, and the opportunity for us to understand ourselves and those around us better."

Winfrey, who attended Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle -- now the Duchess of Sussex -- in May, told "CBS This Morning" Wednesday that the collaboration began when she was having a conversation with the prince and asked him what the most important issues facing the world were.

Related links:
CNN. Prince Harry and Oprah are making a documentary series about mental health for Apple
 Top stories
Armenia offers condolences over Ethiopian Airlines plane crashArmenia offers condolences over Ethiopian Airlines plane crash
The Armenian Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences over the deadly crash of a new Ethiopian Airlines plane.
Harvard Law School disinvites lawyer for denying Armenian GenocideHarvard Law School disinvites lawyer for denying Armenian Genocide
The Board of the Harvard Law School Forum had to withdraw the invitation after finding out that Fein denies the Armenian Genocide.
Armenian President puts Biden on the spotArmenian President puts Biden on the spot
Armen Sarkissian has asked former Vice President Joe Biden if he intends to run for president in 2020.
Turkish scholar launches digital archive on Armenian GenocideTurkish scholar launches digital archive on Armenian Genocide
Akçam worked with experts and students on a repository comprised of Genocide survivor and Krikor Guerguerian’s collection.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Tasmanian devils adapting to coexist with cancer: study
Two, rare genes associated with Alzheimer's discovered
Iranian President congratulates Armenian leader on Nowruz
Turkey's Armenians will select new spiritual leader after Easter
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Armenian, Russian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers meeting Apr. 15 Moscow is hosting a meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan on the Karabakh settlement.
Pashinyan: PACE resolutions paved the way for Azerbaijan's aggression “This organization [Council of Europe] pays zero attention to the support of NGOs in Nagorno Karabakh," he said
PM: Armenia expects €70 million budget overperformance in 2019 The Prime Minister revealed that the money will be spent on education and healthcare, road construction, and salaries.
Previously unknown species related to humans discovered Ancient bones and teeth found in the Philippines have led to the discovery of a previously unknown species related to humans.