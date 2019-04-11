Prince Harry, Oprah team up to make TV series about mental health
April 11, 2019 - 16:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Britain's Prince Harry is collaborating with Oprah Winfrey on a new television series tackling the issue of mental health, CNN reveals.
The multi-part documentary series, which will air on the Apple TV platform in 2020, was co-created and produced by the Duke of Sussex and Winfrey.
It aims to inspire viewers to have an "honest conversation about the challenges each of us faces," according to a statement from Kensington Palace.
The statement added that the project will attempt to equip people "with the tools to not simply survive, but to thrive." Harry said he was "incredibly proud" to be working alongside Oprah on the "vital" series.
"I truly believe that good mental health -- mental fitness -- is the key to powerful leadership, productive communities and a purpose-driven self," Harry said.
"It is a huge responsibility to get this right as we bring you the facts, the science and the awareness of a subject that is so relevant during these times.
"Our hope is that this series will be positive, enlightening and inclusive -- sharing global stories of unparalleled human spirit fighting back from the darkest places, and the opportunity for us to understand ourselves and those around us better."
Winfrey, who attended Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle -- now the Duchess of Sussex -- in May, told "CBS This Morning" Wednesday that the collaboration began when she was having a conversation with the prince and asked him what the most important issues facing the world were.
Top stories
The Armenian Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences over the deadly crash of a new Ethiopian Airlines plane.
The Board of the Harvard Law School Forum had to withdraw the invitation after finding out that Fein denies the Armenian Genocide.
Armen Sarkissian has asked former Vice President Joe Biden if he intends to run for president in 2020.
Akçam worked with experts and students on a repository comprised of Genocide survivor and Krikor Guerguerian’s collection.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenian, Russian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers meeting Apr. 15 Moscow is hosting a meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan on the Karabakh settlement.
Pashinyan: PACE resolutions paved the way for Azerbaijan's aggression “This organization [Council of Europe] pays zero attention to the support of NGOs in Nagorno Karabakh," he said
PM: Armenia expects €70 million budget overperformance in 2019 The Prime Minister revealed that the money will be spent on education and healthcare, road construction, and salaries.
Previously unknown species related to humans discovered Ancient bones and teeth found in the Philippines have led to the discovery of a previously unknown species related to humans.