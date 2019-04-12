Pope Francis kisses feet of rival South Sudan leaders
April 12, 2019 - 10:31 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Pope Francis has kissed the feet of South Sudan's previously warring leaders during a two-day spiritual retreat at the Vatican, the BBC reports.
"I am asking you as a brother to stay in peace. I am asking you with my heart, let us go forward," the 82-year-old pontiff said after he performed the rare gesture.
President Salva Kiir and his rival, the former rebel leader Riek Machar, clashed in 2013 leading to a civil war that left 400,000 people dead.
But they signed a peace agreement last year that brought the war to an end.
