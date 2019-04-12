Israel: Iranian missile violated UN resolution
April 12, 2019 - 11:03 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The projectile that was launched into the Golan Heights on 20 January was a "medium-range surface-to-surface missile" that was transferred from Iran to Syria after January 2016, meaning it was a clear violation of Annex B of UN Security Council Resolution 2231, Israel's ambassador to the UN stated in a 4 April letter to the Security Council, Jane's Defense Journal reports.
Ambassador Danny Danon did not identify the missile but said it "flew no less than 60 km" and was equipped with a "precise warhead".
"The [Security] Council must take responsibility for stopping these activities that continue to jeopardise the safety and security of our region," Danon said in the letter.
Top stories
The Armenian Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences over the deadly crash of a new Ethiopian Airlines plane.
The Board of the Harvard Law School Forum had to withdraw the invitation after finding out that Fein denies the Armenian Genocide.
Armen Sarkissian has asked former Vice President Joe Biden if he intends to run for president in 2020.
Akçam worked with experts and students on a repository comprised of Genocide survivor and Krikor Guerguerian’s collection.
Partner news
Latest news
Court orders police to assure Lydian free access to Armenia mine Lydian International Limited April 12 announced the Administrative Court of Armenia ruled in favor of Lydian.
Armenia to deploy more women in UN peacekeeping operations Armenia is taking measures to increase the number of women involved in international peacekeeping operations.
Kim Kardashian recommends Armenian cuisine in Vogue interview (video) Kardashian West has shared her love for Armenian food with Vogue during her and husband Kanye West’s 73 questions interview.
MP proposes bringing Armenian Genocide issue to Turkey parliament According to the MP, the issue of the recognition of the Armenian Genocide should be raised in the Turkish parliament too.