England and Wales make upskirting a crime
April 12, 2019 - 14:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Upskirting is now a criminal offense in England and Wales, after a campaign by a woman who was targeted by an offender at a music festival.
The offense -- which involves taking a photo under an individual's clothing with the intention of viewing their underwear, genitals or buttocks without their knowledge -- will be punishable by up to two years' imprisonment, with the most serious offenders being placed on the sex offenders' registers, Britain's Ministry of Justice said Friday.
"We have always been clear -- there are no excuses for this behavior and offenders should feel the full force of the law. From today, they will," Justice Minister Lucy Frazer said in a statement.
The legislation gained traction in Parliament after a campaign by Gina Martin, who became a victim of upskirting at the British Summer Time music festival in 2017.
Martin, now 27, reported the incident to the police but was shocked when they declined to prosecute. She subsequently discovered that upskirting was not a specific offense under English law.
She expressed her anger at how the incident was handled on Facebook, and her post quickly went viral, with many posters sharing their own experiences.
Martin launched an online petition calling for her case to be reopened by the police, and it soon gained 50,000 signatures and was picked up by Wera Hobhouse, a member of Parliament for the Liberal Democrats.
Hobhouse subsequently brought a bill to Parliament calling for the creation of a specific upskirting offense.
Her bill was expected to pass easily through the House of Commons, but it was blocked by one MP from the governing Conservative Party during its second reading.
Nonetheless, the government gave its support to a new law, and the Voyeurism Act was brought before Parliament last summer, successfully passing both houses.
Top stories
The Armenian Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences over the deadly crash of a new Ethiopian Airlines plane.
The Board of the Harvard Law School Forum had to withdraw the invitation after finding out that Fein denies the Armenian Genocide.
Armen Sarkissian has asked former Vice President Joe Biden if he intends to run for president in 2020.
Akçam worked with experts and students on a repository comprised of Genocide survivor and Krikor Guerguerian’s collection.
Partner news
Latest news
Court orders police to assure Lydian free access to Armenia mine Lydian International Limited April 12 announced the Administrative Court of Armenia ruled in favor of Lydian.
Armenia to deploy more women in UN peacekeeping operations Armenia is taking measures to increase the number of women involved in international peacekeeping operations.
Kim Kardashian recommends Armenian cuisine in Vogue interview (video) Kardashian West has shared her love for Armenian food with Vogue during her and husband Kanye West’s 73 questions interview.
MP proposes bringing Armenian Genocide issue to Turkey parliament According to the MP, the issue of the recognition of the Armenian Genocide should be raised in the Turkish parliament too.