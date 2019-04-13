Spanish city of Burgos recognizes Armenian Genocide
April 13, 2019 - 12:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The City Council of the Spanish city of Burgos has recognized the Armenian Genocide in the Ottoman Empire, the City Council said on Twitter.
"All the political forces of the city council unanimously approved the petition for recognition of the Armenian Genocide,” the statement said.
French President Emmanuel Macron had in February announced France would hold a national day on Apr 24 to commemorate the Armenian Genocide.
Armenians commemorate the mass killings on April 24 because on that date in 1915 a group of Armenian intellectuals was rounded up and assassinated in Constantinople by the Ottoman government. On April 24, Armenians worldwide will be commemorating the 104th anniversary of the Genocide which continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.
