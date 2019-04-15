Syrian army launches powerful assault in northwest Aleppo

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) carried out a powerful attack across northwestern Aleppo on Sunday, April 14 evening, a source in the provincial capital said, according to Al-Masdar News.

According to the source, the Syrian Arab Army’s 4th Division and Republican Guard unleashed a heavy barrage of surface-to-surface missiles and artillery shells towards the Anadan Plain, which is primarily controlled by the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.

The source said the primary targets for the Syrian Arab Army were the towns of Kafr Hamra, Haritan, and Anadan.

He would add that the Syrian Arab Army’s attack was launched in response to Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s rocket strikes on Aleppo city last night.

The Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham attack targeted the Al-Khalidiyah District and Nile Street; it would result in more than 20 casualties.

Since the start of April, Aleppo has experienced an increase in hostilities across the western and southern countrysides of this large governorate in northern Syria.