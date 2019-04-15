// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Well-preserved 4,300-year-old tomb unveiled in Egypt

Well-preserved 4,300-year-old tomb unveiled in Egypt
April 15, 2019 - 13:12 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - A tomb belonging to a senior official in Egypt's Fifth Dynasty has been unveiled around 20 miles south of Cairo, Sky News reports.

The newly opened necropolis, located near Saqqara, contains vivid coloured reliefs and well-preserved inscriptions painted in a special green resin that have kept its pigment over the last 4,300 years.

Built from white limestone bricks, it is thought to belong to a nobleman known as Khuwy and was discovered last month.

In a statement Mohamed Megahed, head of the excavation team, said: "The L-shaped Khuwy tomb starts with a small corridor heading downwards into an antechamber and from there a larger chamber with painted reliefs depicting the tomb owner seated at an offering table."

The north wall of the tomb indicates its design was inspired by the architectural blueprint of the Fifth Dynasty's royal pyramids, the statement added.

The team has unearthed a number of tombs thought to date from the same period. Archaeologists recently found a granite column with an inscription dedicated to Queen Setibor, wife of the eighth and penultimate king of the dynasty.

Related links:
Sky News. Egypt: Vivid 4,300-year-old tomb belonging to Fifth Dynasty senior official unveiled
 Top stories
Armenia offers condolences over Ethiopian Airlines plane crashArmenia offers condolences over Ethiopian Airlines plane crash
The Armenian Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences over the deadly crash of a new Ethiopian Airlines plane.
Harvard Law School disinvites lawyer for denying Armenian GenocideHarvard Law School disinvites lawyer for denying Armenian Genocide
The Board of the Harvard Law School Forum had to withdraw the invitation after finding out that Fein denies the Armenian Genocide.
Armenian President puts Biden on the spotArmenian President puts Biden on the spot
Armen Sarkissian has asked former Vice President Joe Biden if he intends to run for president in 2020.
Turkish scholar launches digital archive on Armenian GenocideTurkish scholar launches digital archive on Armenian Genocide
Akçam worked with experts and students on a repository comprised of Genocide survivor and Krikor Guerguerian’s collection.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Tasmanian devils adapting to coexist with cancer: study
Two, rare genes associated with Alzheimer's discovered
Iran planning to build naval port in Syria: report
Russia, Armenia sending humanitarian aid to Iran flood survivors
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Hungary ratifies new Armenia-EU agreement Hungary has ratified the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between Armenia and the European Union.
Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to allow mutual visits to prisoners Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to take measures to allow families to have access to their relatives held in custody.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan gearing up for Arsenal-Watford clash Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is gearing up for Arsenal's Premiere League clash against Watford.
Top Armenian, Azerbaijani, Russian diplomats meeting in Moscow The meeting of Armenian, Azerbaijan and Russian Foreign Ministers is currently underway in Moscow.