Well-preserved 4,300-year-old tomb unveiled in Egypt

PanARMENIAN.Net - A tomb belonging to a senior official in Egypt's Fifth Dynasty has been unveiled around 20 miles south of Cairo, Sky News reports.

The newly opened necropolis, located near Saqqara, contains vivid coloured reliefs and well-preserved inscriptions painted in a special green resin that have kept its pigment over the last 4,300 years.

Built from white limestone bricks, it is thought to belong to a nobleman known as Khuwy and was discovered last month.

In a statement Mohamed Megahed, head of the excavation team, said: "The L-shaped Khuwy tomb starts with a small corridor heading downwards into an antechamber and from there a larger chamber with painted reliefs depicting the tomb owner seated at an offering table."

The north wall of the tomb indicates its design was inspired by the architectural blueprint of the Fifth Dynasty's royal pyramids, the statement added.

The team has unearthed a number of tombs thought to date from the same period. Archaeologists recently found a granite column with an inscription dedicated to Queen Setibor, wife of the eighth and penultimate king of the dynasty.