Syrian army seeks to eliminate Islamic State from Iraqi border

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) carried out a new military operation on Tuesday, April 16, in the eastern part of the Deir ez-Zor Governorate, Al-Masdar News.

According to a source in Deir ez-Zor, the Syrian Arab Army began the operation near the key border city of Albukamal, which was liberated from the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) in late 2017.

The source said the Syrian Army is attempting to clear the Islamic State’s hideouts near the Iraqi border; this comes just 48 hours after the terrorist group carried out another ambush along the Palmyra-Deir ez-Zor.

The operation is reportedly being carried out in several other areas in eastern Syria, including the eastern countryside of the Homs Governorate.

ISIS has been wreaking havoc on the Syrian Army posts in the Badiya Al-Sham region and Al-Mayadeen Desert recently, prompting Damascus to increase their military presence in eastern and central Syria.