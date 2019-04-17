Lebanon reportedly starts shipping fuel to Syria
April 17, 2019 - 11:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Lebanon has stepped up to aid Syria amid their ongoing fuel crisis, a source in Damascus said on Tuesday, April 16 night, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to the source, Lebanon has begun providing Syria with daily shipments of fuel, which has helped Damascus immensely as they deal with the crisis.
The source said this is expected to be a temporary measure, as Damsacus is working with Iran to find a way to resume regular oil deliveries.
While Lebanon is not a major oil producer, the little they are able to sell to Syria has helped Damascus these past few days.
The fuel crisis in Syria began late last year when Iranian ships were blocked from entering the Mediterranean as part of the U.S. sanctions reimposed by President Donald Trump on Tehran.
At the time, Syria had enough fuel to make it through the Winter, but as weeks go by without any major oil deliveries, the government has been forced to impose restrictions on the amount fuel Syrians can purchase for their motor vehicles.
