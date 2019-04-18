Giant prehistoric lion fossil discovered hiding in museum drawer
April 18, 2019 - 12:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Matthew Borths discovered a giant prehistoric lion on his lunch break, CNet reports.
While examining drawers at the Nairobi National Museum in Kenya, Borths, a carnivore paleontologist, opened a drawer of Ice Age specimens and noticed a row of huge teeth staring back at him. He immediately realized the gigantic jaw was not an Ice Age specimen at all. A few years earlier, Nancy Stevens, a paleontologist at Ohio University, had opened the same drawer and noticed the same set of teeth.
The fossils, which date back 22 million years, were originally unearthed when Kenyan researchers were scouring the African plains looking for ancient ape bones decades ago. They'd been hidden away in the wrong museum drawer for years. When Borth and Stevens came along, the duo quickly realized they had found a new species of prehistoric lion. The team were able to examine portions of the creature's skull, its jaw and parts of its skeleton and discovered it is the oldest specimen of a group of mammals known as hyaenodonts.
The new carnivore has been dubbed Simbakubwa kutoaafrika, which is Swahili for "big lion from Africa". It is described in a study published in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology on April 18, which suggests the beast was bigger than a polar bear and had canine teeth as big as an adult foot.
The researchers believe that Simbakubwa was one of the apex predators of its era and although it is part of the hyaenodont group, it is unrelated to modern-day hyenas.
"From its teeth, we can tell Simbakubwa was a hypercarnivore, which means its diet was over 70% meat," says Borths. "Simbakubwa barely has any grinding surfaces on its teeth, so it wouldn't have processed food that wasn't meat very efficiently."
Their analysis suggests that these giant carnivores originated in Africa around 30 million years ago, moving further north over time, as the continents of Africa and Eurasia collided. At the same time, the ancient relatives of modern day cats, hyenas and dogs began to filter south.
Top stories
Bernard Arnault's will contribute 200 million euros to help rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral after it was gutted by fire.
The Armenian Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences over the deadly crash of a new Ethiopian Airlines plane.
The Board of the Harvard Law School Forum had to withdraw the invitation after finding out that Fein denies the Armenian Genocide.
Armen Sarkissian has asked former Vice President Joe Biden if he intends to run for president in 2020.
Partner news
Latest news
Congress Turkey Caucus co-chair honors Armenian Genocide victims The lawmakers laid flowers at the eternal fire to pay tribute to the memory of 1.5 million victims of the Armenian Genocide.
VivaCell-MTS unveils cost-efficient services through Cloud PBX solution Access to cloud PBX is being provided through Data and Internet channels (IP network) from anywhere inside Republic of Armenia.
Turkey must apologize to Armenians for Genocide: Iraq’s religious leader In discussing the Armenian Genocide issue, Al-Nasri strongly condemned “the inhuman crime committed in the Ottoman Empire.”
French lawmaker receives death threats over Armenian Genocide The situation slipped when the president of the Turkish Parliament and the Turkish Foreign Minister attacked France for Rwanda.