Arsenal's fans not happy with Mkhitaryan's display against Napoli

PanARMENIAN.Net - Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan against Napoli, HITC reports.

Mkhitaryan featured for Arsenal in the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie against Napoli away from home in Italy on Thursday evening.

The former Manchester United midfielder did not start the match for the Gunners, but the 30-year-old came on as a substitute in the 34th minute.

The Armenia international did not have a great game, as the 30-year-old struggled to release his teammates and did not have much creativity when he was on the ball.

According to WhoScored, against Napoli on Thursday evening, the former Borussia Dortmund star took one shot which was not on target, played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 59.1%, won one header, took 37 touches, attempted two dribbles, and made one tackle, two interceptions and three clearances.

Unai Emery’s side won against second leg 1-0 against Napoli to progress to the semi-finals of the Europa League 3-0 on aggregate.

Arsenal fans were not impressed with the display produced by Mkhitaryan against Napoli and have criticised him on Twitter.

"Mkhitaryan just isn’t the player he was at Dortmund and the fact is we’ll never see it, he’s so wasteful and we need to get rid. Koscielny was amazing again, to recover from an ACL at his age and putting in top performances should be noted. Laca what a goal too, COYG," said one user.

"He’s so hard to watch, so much talent yet no confidence at all," said another one.