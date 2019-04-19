Journalist killed in Northern Ireland "terrorist incident"

PanARMENIAN.Net - A journalist has been shot dead during violence in Londonderry, Northern Ireland that police are treating as a "terrorist incident", the BBC reports.

Dissident republicans are being blamed for killing 29-year-old Lyra McKee during rioting after police searches in Derry's Creggan area on Thursday, April 18 night.

Petrol bombs were also thrown at police Land Rovers.

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Hamilton said the New IRA "are likely to be the ones behind this" and detectives have started a murder inquiry.

"At around 23:00 BST last night a gunman appeared and fired a number of shots towards the police," he added.

"Lyra McKee, a young woman at 29 years old, was wounded.

"She was taken away from the scene in a police land rover to Altnagelvin Hospital but unfortunately she has died."

The violence broke out after police raids on houses in the Mulroy Park and Galliagh areas.

"Violent dissident republicans are planning attacks in this city and we were carrying out a search operation in Creggan," said Mr Hamilton.

"We were looking for firearms that may have been used over the Easter weekend."