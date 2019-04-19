Pashinyan: Promotion of ties with U.S. a priority for Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said Armenia prioritizes the promotion of relations with the United States.

Pashinyan was hosting a U.S. Congressional delegation, including Congressman David Price (D-North Carolina), Congressman Vern Buchanan (R-Florida), Congresswoman Dina Titus (D-Nevada), Congressman Michael Conaway (R-Texas), Congressman Gerry Connolly (D-Virginia), Congressman Adrian Smith (R-Nebraska), Congresswoman Barbara Lee (D-California), and Congresswoman Terri Sewell (D-Alabama). The House Representatives are all members of the House Democracy Partnership (HDP); Congressman Price serves as the HDP Chairman, and Congressman Buchanan is the Co-Chair.

Welcoming the U.S. Congressional delegation to Armenia, the Prime Ministermaintained that Armenia is undergoing radical reforms and is steadfastly pushing ahead with democratic transformations. The Premier referred to the velvet revolution and the snap parliamentary election of December 9, 2018, noting that those were the first free, democratic and transparent elections held in Armenia since independence as evidenced by international observer missions. Pashinyan stressed that his government is taking consistent steps to strengthen the institutional and economic power of democracy and expects our international partners’ support, including the United States.

Rep. Price thanked the Prime Minister for the welcome and hospitality shown to the Congressional delegation. Hailing the reforms underway in Armenia, he noted that the HDP stands ready to promote a culture of parliamentary activities in Armenia through exchange of experience and consultation, as well as to strengthen the U.S.-Armenia relations and inter-parliamentary cooperation.

Asked so by the Congress members, Prime Minister Pashinyan dwelt on the ongoing economic reforms and regional developments. The Premier praised the youth’s contribution to the Velvet Revolution and to the reform process. He highlighted women’s role in our country’s political and administrative life, the functioning of the parliamentary system, and so on. Speaking about democracy in our country, Nikol Pashinyan underscored that democracy is inner belief, and not a geopolitical or external political orientation for Armenia and the Armenian people.

As to the post-revolution economic development trends in our country, the Premier gave details of the growth rates recorded so far, noting that consistent steps are being implemented to combat monopolies, curb the black economy and create new jobs. Nikol Pashinyan said his government seeks to ensure inclusive economic growth and, in this respect, he would appreciate cooperating in the fields of infrastructure, innovations and technologies.

The Congress members assured of their willingness to assist Armenia in promoting democracy, implementing economic reforms and strengthening the Armenian-American friendship.

The purpose of the House Democracy Partnership (HDP) bicameral committee in the U.S. Congress is to promote the culture of parliamentarism, enhance the role of parliaments, boost the role of parliamentarians and promote inter-parliamentary ties through consultation and exchange of experiences with post-Soviet nations and countries in transition.

Strong with its 20 members, the Committee has 21 partner parliaments, including Georgia, Ukraine, Lebanon, Kyrgyzstan, etc. The format of cooperation implies visits to partner parliaments, working group consultations, etc.