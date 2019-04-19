Abuse-of-power charges brought against top Armenian official
April 19, 2019 - 12:29 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Head of Armenia’s State Supervision Service Davit Sanasaryan has been charged with abusing power for the benefit of personal or group interests.
According to the National Security Service, the charges were brought as part of a criminal case investigating interference in the process of purchasing hemodialysis equipment for the country’s hospitals.
The NSS said the employees of the State Supervision Service have intervened in the process for the benefit of a company they favored.
Part 1 of Article 308 of the Armenian Criminal Code imposes punishment - a fine, detention or incarceration - for causing considerable damage to serve one’s own personal or group interests.
Sanasaryan himself described the charges as “fabricated,” maintaining that “it would make a lot more sense to suspect me of assassinating [the 35th President of the United States John F.] Kennedy than of having anything to do with corruption.”
Top stories
Her speech angered the chairwoman of the human rights and social affairs committee, lawmaker Naira Zohrabyan.
Armenian servicemen prevented Azerbaijan’s attempts to carry out engineering work and bring posts closer to the border.
Arman Tatoyan on March 18 visited the citizen of Azerbaijan who tried to illegally cross the border to Armenia.
Leila Adamyan has performed surgery to restore the reproductive function of the ovaries of a 36-year-old woman.
Partner news
Latest news
Mental health support for girls affected by social media New measures to tackle a reported rise in mental health problems among young girls linked to social media use have been announced.
"Game Of Thrones" season 8 premiere was pirated 55 million times The biggest offenders are India, with 9.5 million instances, China with 5.2 million instances and the US with 4 million.
Turkey says "taking into account" NATO concerns over S-400 The two NATO allies have argued for months over Turkey's order for the advanced S-400 missile defence batteries
Armenia's Levon Aronian gears up for Grenke Chess Classic The elite players of the chess world have moved to the German cities of Karlsruhe and Baden Baden for the Grenke Chess Classic.