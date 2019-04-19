Kim Kardashian offered job at law firm if she passes bar exam
April 19, 2019 - 13:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Reality TV star Kim Kardashian recently revealed that she's studying to become a lawyer and will be taking her bar exam in 2022, and it seems she's already impressing some.
Robert Shapiro, who defended O.J. Simpson alongside Kim's late father Robert Kardashian, has said that once she passes the bar she will 'always have a job at my law firm', LADbible reports.
The half-Armenian reality star and mum-of-three decided to sign up for the apprenticeship after helping to release Alice Marie Johnson from jail last year.
She met President Donald Trump to campaign for the release of the 63-year-old grandmother, who had been handed a life sentence for cocaine trafficking.
Referring to this in an interview with TMZ, 76-year-old Shapiro said: "Kim's already done incredible work with no experience, so the sky's the limit now that she's seriously practicing law.
"Once she passes the bar, she'll always have a job at my law firm. I think she'll be a sensational lawyer. Look what she did with the President of the United States. She got somebody right out of jail.
"I think she'll be sensational. It's gonna be a very difficult and long process for her, doing it the way she's doing it. I wish her the best of luck."
He added: "She told me a year ago she was planning on doing this, so she's serious about it and I hope she is successful. I only know one other person who was able to pass the bar in the way she's doing it without going to law school.
"I give anybody credit who wants to further their education [and] try to do something they've never done and be challenged, and I hope she's successful. "
Kim posted on Instagram earlier this week, stating that her move into law is nothing to do with privilege or money.
