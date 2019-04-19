Turkey says "taking into account" NATO concerns over S-400
April 19, 2019 - 16:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkey is "taking into account" NATO concerns over its Russian missile deal, the country's foreign minister said in more conciliatory remarks over a purchase stoking tensions between Washington and Ankara, Al Jazeera reports.
The two NATO allies have argued for months over Turkey's order for the advanced S-400 missile defence batteries, which Washington says are incompatible with the Western alliance's defence network and would pose a threat to US F-35 stealth fighter jets which Turkey also plans to buy.
"We are taking into account NATO's concerns. It is not right to say Turkey is not considering them," Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told a press conference in Ankara on Friday.
His remarks followed a visit by Turkey's defence minister to Washington and a meeting between US President Donald Trump and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's son-in-law at the White House, where they discussed the S-400 deal, local media reported.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and several prominent US senators have warned Turkey that it would face penalties for buying the S-400s under legislation which calls for sanctions against countries procuring military equipment from Russia.
Turkey says as a NATO member it poses no threat to the US and the sanctions should not apply.
Resolving the dispute could allow the two governments to turn the corner on years of tense relations. The stakes are higher for Turkey, which is mired in recession after a separate US diplomatic dispute last year sparked a currency crisis that has echoed in recent weeks as ties have again frayed.
Two months before the first batch of S-400s could arrive in Turkey, a team of senior Turkish ministers visited Washington this week for talks aimed at easing the crisis, culminating in an unexpected Oval Office meeting with the president.
Few details of the White House meeting have emerged, but Turkish media quoted Finance Minister Berat Albayrak, son-in-law of President Tayyip Erdogan, as saying Trump had a "positive understanding ... regarding Turkey's needs for the S-400s".
Top stories
Bernard Arnault's will contribute 200 million euros to help rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral after it was gutted by fire.
The Armenian Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences over the deadly crash of a new Ethiopian Airlines plane.
The Board of the Harvard Law School Forum had to withdraw the invitation after finding out that Fein denies the Armenian Genocide.
Armen Sarkissian has asked former Vice President Joe Biden if he intends to run for president in 2020.
Partner news
Latest news
"Game Of Thrones" season 8 premiere was pirated 55 million times The biggest offenders are India, with 9.5 million instances, China with 5.2 million instances and the US with 4 million.
Armenian Genocide torchlight procession slated for April 23 This annual procession is the symbolic part of the struggle for the global recognition of the mass killings.
Armenia's Levon Aronian gears up for Grenke Chess Classic The elite players of the chess world have moved to the German cities of Karlsruhe and Baden Baden for the Grenke Chess Classic.
Armenian PM, Russian President meeting in Kazakhstan on May 29 "The political interaction between Russia and Armenia proceeds very constructively, dynamically," Matvienko said.