Islamic State ambush kills over 15 Syrian soldiers

PanARMENIAN.Net - For the second time in the last 48 hours, the Islamic Statehas carried out a devastating ambush against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in central Syria.

According to a military source at the ancient city of Palmyra (Tadmur), the Islamic State ambushed a Syrian Army convoy near the Al-Bushri Mountain in the eastern countryside of the Home Governorate.

As a result of this IS ambush on Friday, over 15 Syrian Arab Army soldiers were killed in what is considered the deadliest attack of the month.

Prior to this ambush near the key town of Al-Sukhnah, the Islamic State attacks in central Syria had killed over 35 Syrian Arab Army soldiers.

With this latest ambush, the Syrian Arab Army has now suffered over 50 casualties in April alone; this month has now witnessed the largest number dead as a result of the IS attack.

The Syrian Arab Army has sent reinforcements to the international highway in order to prevent these IS attacks; however, thus far, they have been unable to stop these ambushes.