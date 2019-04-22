Teenagers’ desire to rebel "could help them cut down on junk food"
April 22, 2019 - 11:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Harnessing the rebellious streak among teenagers may help efforts to get youngsters to cut down on junk food, a study suggests.
Researchers in the United States reported that altering the way teenagers see adverts for fast food companies can lead to a change in dietary choices.
The study, from researchers at Chicago Booth University and published in the journal Nature Human Behaviour, saw students given an “expose-style article” suggesting fast-food companies were trying to “hook consumers on addictive junk food for financial gain”.
It found the teenage boys opted to make healthier daily dietary choices in the school’s cafeteria, with researchers linking it to the pupil’s desire to rebel.
Christopher Bryan, from the university, said: “Food marketing is deliberately designed to create positive emotional associations with junk food, to connect it with feelings of happiness and fun.
“What we’ve done is turn that around on the food marketers by exposing this manipulation to teenagers, triggering their natural strong aversion to being controlled by adults.
“If we could make more kids aware of that, it might make a real difference.”
Boys involved in the study reduced their daily purchases of unhealthy drinks and snacks in the school cafeteria by 31% in three months compared with the control group, the study said.
It added: “The study was less conclusive about the intervention’s effect on teen girls’ cafeteria purchases.
“Although, like boys, girls experienced a more negative immediate gut response to junk food after the expose intervention, their daily cafeteria purchases were similar whether they read the expose or the traditional health education material.”
Top stories
The first explosion was reported in a church located in the capital. The other blasts followed within half an hour.
Bernard Arnault's will contribute 200 million euros to help rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral after it was gutted by fire.
The Armenian Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences over the deadly crash of a new Ethiopian Airlines plane.
The Board of the Harvard Law School Forum had to withdraw the invitation after finding out that Fein denies the Armenian Genocide.
Partner news
Latest news
Samsung delays Galaxy Fold launch due to display issues Samsung won’t release the foldable smartphone until “at least next month” due to issues with review units.
No Armenians hurt in deadly Sri Lanka bombings No Armenian citizens or nationals were among the casualties of the deadly terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka: Police find 87 bomb detonators at Colombo bus station Police found 87 bomb detonators at the bus station in the nation’s largest city following the horrific bombings.
ASOS billionaire's three children killed in Sri Lanka attacks The family were visiting the country over the Easter holiday. The names of the children have not been made public.