Saakashvili buys a ticket to Ukraine

PanARMENIAN.Net - Former president of Georgia, former chairperson of the Odesa Regional State Administration, leader of the New Forces Movement political party Mikheil Saakashvili has addressed Chairperson of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Hrytsak, requesting to lift the ban on his entry to Ukraine and announced he had acquired an air ticket to Ukraine for April 22, Ukrainian News reports.

Saakashvili told the NASH TV channel, that the results of the second round of the presidential election in Ukraine are a real electoral revolution.

President of the European Council Donald Tusk; Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Jens Stoltenberg; U.S. Embassy, President of Poland Andrzej Duda; and President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron have congratulated presidential candidate, actor, TV presenter Volodymyr Zelenskyi on the victory in the presidential election 2019.