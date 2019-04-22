Nicosia youth rally to mark Armenian Genocide anniversary

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Committee of Memory for the Armenian Genocide is organising a youth rally in Nicosia next week to commemorate the 104th anniversary of the 1915 killings, Cyprus Mail reports.

The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.

The march will start from the parking lot on Makarios Avenue, across from the Zena Kanther building. Participants will walk up to Armenia Avenue where they will join the rest of the community members and all will march to the monument of the Armenian Genocide in the grounds of the Armenian church. A memorial service will take place there.

Armenians commemorate the mass killings on April 24 because on that date in 1915 a group of Armenian intellectuals was rounded up and assassinated in Constantinople by the Ottoman government. On April 24, Armenians worldwide will be commemorating the 104th anniversary of the Genocide which continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.