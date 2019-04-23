Russian airbase in Armenia will be re-equipped with Su-30SMs: media
April 23, 2019 - 10:15 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Multirole fighter jets Su-30SM of the new generation will be delivered to the 3624th Russian airbase at the Erebuni aerodrome in Armenia to replace MiG-29 aircraft, a source in the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday, April 23, TASS reports.
"The re-equipment of the airbase with Su-30SM fighter jets is planned to start next year. The delivery of aircraft will be completed in two stages — in 2020-2021. All 18 MiG-29 jets are planned to be replaced with Su-30SM aircraft," the source said.
"When deliveries of new aircraft begin, some pilots will be sent to the Lipetsk aviation center for training, while others will continue serving at the Erebuni airbase," the source noted.
Su-30SM is a twin-engine, two-seat supermaneuverable fighter jet of the 4++ generation.
At present, the airport hosts a squadron of MiG-29 jets and Mi-24 attack helicopters.
Photo. Ladislav Karpov/TASS
Top stories
The “velvet revolution” has loosened the government’s grip on TV channels, the report by RSF says.
Her speech angered the chairwoman of the human rights and social affairs committee, lawmaker Naira Zohrabyan.
Armenian servicemen prevented Azerbaijan’s attempts to carry out engineering work and bring posts closer to the border.
Arman Tatoyan on March 18 visited the citizen of Azerbaijan who tried to illegally cross the border to Armenia.
Partner news
Latest news
Many Generation Xers "desolate" as they navigate adulthood Despair runs rampant through Generation X as these Americans struggle through middle age, a new study reports.
Syrian military denies U.S. attack on IRGC forces A source said reports claiming that the Syrian Democratic Forces and Syrian army clashed near Albukamal are also false.
U.S. allows Turks to rally near Armenians' remembrance event The Turkish American Steering Committee (TASC) is gaming the First Amendment to obstruct the free expression of U.S. citizens.
North Korea's Kim set to meet Putin "in second half of April" While no specific date has been announced, the Kremlin has also said the two will meet "in the second half of April".