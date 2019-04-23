Syrian military denies U.S. attack on IRGC forces
April 23, 2019 - 11:50 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A Syrian military source in Deir ez-Zor said on Tuesday, April 23 that all reports claiming the U.S. Air Force bombed the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Albukamal are false, Al-Masdar News reports.
The source said reports claiming that the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Syrian Arab Army (SAA) clashed near Albukamal are also false.
He would add that there are tensions in the area because the Syrian military and Hashd Al-Sha’abi believe the U.S. is preparing an operation to capture the towns of Albukamal and Al-Mayadeen.
The Syrian military believes the U.S. wants to take hold of Albukamal to prevent Iran from using the international highway that links Tehran, Baghdad, and Damascus.
Iran is eager to reopen this highway because the ongoing economic sanctions imposed by the U.S. have prevented them from not only delivering oil to Syria, but also military supplies to their allies like Hezbollah.
