Mossessian Architecture building in London to house Nike HQ
April 23, 2019 - 15:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Nike is to move its UK headquarters from Soho to a major new building designed by Mossessian Architecture, a firm founded by French-Armenian architect Michel Mossessian, Evening Standard reports.
The US sportswear giant has signed a long-term lease to take “in excess” of 60,000 sq ft (5574 suqare meters) in an 11-storey block towards the north of the regeneration zone in King’s Cross.
It is currently based in Wardour Street in the West End, where it occupies 35,000 sq ft close to its flagship Nike Town store in Oxford Street.
However, its lease expires next year and staff will relocate to King’s Cross.
Nike will be next door to Google and joins Facebook, Universal Music, Havas and LMVH which have struck deals to move to the area.
S1, Nike’s new home designed by Westminster-based Mossessian, is under construction. It will include a roof terrace and will be clad in black volcanic lava stone - tuff - from Armenia .
Top stories
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
The first explosion was reported in a church located in the capital. The other blasts followed within half an hour.
Bernard Arnault's will contribute 200 million euros to help rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral after it was gutted by fire.
The Armenian Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences over the deadly crash of a new Ethiopian Airlines plane.
Partner news
Latest news
Federal and state lawmakers joining Genocide Commemoration in Sydney Senator Kristina Keneally will also be in attendance at The Concourse Chatswood, along with her parliamentary colleagues.
Bloomberg: Why you should go to "electric" Armenia now Bloomberg's new article features 15 photos of things to do and experience in the "electric" country.
Arsenal will put Henrikh Mkhitaryan up for sale: media Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is among Arsenal players that will be put up for sale in summer clearout
Sri Lanka says bombings were in retaliation for New Zealand attacks The bombings in Sri Lanka that killed 300 people were a response to the recent mass shooting in Christchurch, a minister said.