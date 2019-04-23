Mossessian Architecture building in London to house Nike HQ

PanARMENIAN.Net - Nike is to move its UK headquarters from Soho to a major new building designed by Mossessian Architecture, a firm founded by French-Armenian architect Michel Mossessian, Evening Standard reports.

The US sportswear giant has signed a long-term lease to take “in excess” of 60,000 sq ft (5574 suqare meters) in an 11-storey block towards the north of the regeneration zone in King’s Cross.

It is currently based in Wardour Street in the West End, where it occupies 35,000 sq ft close to its flagship Nike Town store in Oxford Street.

However, its lease expires next year and staff will relocate to King’s Cross.

Nike will be next door to Google and joins Facebook, Universal Music, Havas and LMVH which have struck deals to move to the area.

S1, Nike’s new home designed by Westminster-based Mossessian, is under construction. It will include a roof terrace and will be clad in black volcanic lava stone - tuff - from Armenia .