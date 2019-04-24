Istanbul to host events in memory of Armenian Genocide victims

PanARMENIAN.Net - Istanbul will host two events on April 24 to commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, Ermenihaber.am reports.

Istanbul Human Rights Protection Union announced an event they are going to hold on April 24, the day the genocide committed against Armenians, Assyrians and Greeks in Asia Minor and Northern Mesopotamia started 104 years ago.

The commemoration will be held in front of the Turkish and Islamic Arts Museum in Sultanahmet Square. According to the organizers, the building was a prison in 1915 where Armenians were kept until their exile.

Later in the day, Istanbul’s Şişhane square will host a press conference by the April 24 Remembrance Platform.

Furthermore, a memorial service will be served at the Armenian cemetery of Şişli district to pay tribute to the memory of Sevag Balıkçı, a Turkish soldier of Armenian descent who was shot to death by a fellow Turkish serviceman.

April 24, 1915 is the day when a group of Armenian intellectuals was rounded up and assassinated in Constantinople by the Ottoman government. On April 24, Armenians worldwide are commemorating the 104th anniversary of the Genocide which continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.