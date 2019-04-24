Turkey bans citizens from attending Gallipoli Anzac service

PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkish nationals have been banned from attending tomorrow’s Anzac Day dawn service on the Gallipoli peninsula amid heightened security fears, The Australian reports.

The Turkish government has imposed a strict ban on locals being anywhere on the peninsula for the service, including bus drivers and tour guides, only a month after President Recep Tayyip ­Erdogan spoke about sending Australians home in body bags, and the Turkish media repeatedly broadcast footage of the Christchurch massacre during political campaigning.

Only registered foreigners, comprising about 700 Australians and 500 New Zealanders, will be given access to the peninsula after the Turkish military imposed the lockdown after a huge security sweep. However, Turkish dignitaries who are part of the service will be allowed to attend.

One official, who did not want to be named, said: “Everyone who is on site is registered, security-cleared, and we know about them.

“Nothing is left to chance and keeping every Turkish person out eliminates a lot of risk. From the top, it is very important that nothing happens.’’

About 1200 people, including VIPs and their entourages, are expected to attend, which is about the same number as last year.