First national commemoration of Armenian Genocide in France
April 24, 2019 - 12:37 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - France is marking its first "national day of commemoration of the Armenian Genocide" on Wednesday, April 24, fulfilling a pledge by President Emmanuel Macron, France 24 reports.
Macron announced the commemoration at a meeting with representatives of the country’s large Armenian community in February, honouring a promise made during his 2017 presidential campaign.
"France is, first and foremost, the country that knows how to look history in the face,” he said at the time, noting that France was among the first countries to denounce the World War I slaughter of Armenians by their Ottoman rulers.
France’s recognition of the massacre as a genocide was enshrined in law in 2001, following a lengthy struggle that has strained relations with Turkey.
For decades, Armenia and Turkey have been at odds over whether the World War I killings and deportations – which Armenia says left 1.5 million dead – should be described as genocide.
Turkey accepts that many Armenians living in the Ottoman Empire were killed but denies that the killings were systematically orchestrated and constitute a genocide.
Macron’s announcement in February drew an angry response from Ankara, with a spokesman for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declaring: “No one can sully our history.”
Earlier this month, Turkey also chastised the Italian parliament for approving a motion to officially recognise the killings as genocide.
Armenians commemorate the massacres on April 24 – the day in 1915 when thousands of Armenian intellectuals were rounded up.
Top stories
Pashinyan weighed in on the settlement process and maintained that the issue can’t be solved without Karabakh’s involvement.
The Italian Senate in 2020 approved a bill criminalizing the denial of genocides. It stipulates 3-year imprisonment and a fine.
Pashinyan said Armenia will respond to Azerbaijan's threats of war with peace or, if necessary, peace enforcement.
The Foreign Affairs Committee had offered the parliament to adopt the law ratifying the document without amendments.
Partner news
Latest news
Turkey Human Rights Association commemorates Armenian Genocide Before reading the statement, Keskin criticized the police response to the press statement on the Sultanahmet Square.
Armenia ex-President spotted at Genocide memorial in Yerevan Former lawmakers from the Republican Party Vahram Baghdasaryan, Armen Ashotyan accompanied the ex-President.
Trump fails to properly commemorate Armenian Genocide Trump failed to properly condemn as "genocide" the Ottoman Turkish government’s annihilation of millions of Christians.
Deporting Armenians was 'appropriate' at the time: Erdogan Erdogan made the comment at a symposium where he slammed France for marking the Armenian Genocide.