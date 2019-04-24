Thousands will take to LA streets to demand justice for Armenians
April 24, 2019 - 15:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Thousands of people will march through Hollywood and the Mid-City area Wednesday to mark the 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, again calling on Turkey -- and the United States -- to officially recognize that it occurred, NBC reports.
April 24, 1915 is the day when a group of Armenian intellectuals was rounded up and assassinated in Constantinople by the Ottoman government. On April 24, Armenians worldwide are commemorating the 104th anniversary of the Genocide which continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.
Thousands of Armenians and their supporters will gather at 10 a.m. near Hollywood and Hobart boulevards for a march sponsored by Unified Young Armenians. The group will march in a rectangular route east on Hollywood Boulevard, south on Normandie Avenue, west on Sunset Boulevard then north on Hobart Boulevard.
At 1 p.m., the Armenian National Committee of America Western Region and a variety of other groups will stage a march outside the Turkish Consulate at 6300 Wilshire Blvd. Organizers said the event is staged "to demand justice for the Armenian Genocide" by "bringing Armenian demands directly to Turkey's official government representative in Los Angeles."
Motorists should anticipate street closures and delays throughout the day in both areas.
Despite calls by some legislators -- most notably Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Burbank -- for the federal government to formally recognize the genocide, U.S. presidents have long refused to do so. President Donald Trump last year denounced the deaths as "one of the worst mass atrocities of the 20th Century" but failed to use the term "genocide."
Former President Barack Obama, a Democrat, also failed to recognize the genocide during his eight years in office, despite indications during his original campaign that he would do so.
Top stories
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
The first explosion was reported in a church located in the capital. The other blasts followed within half an hour.
Bernard Arnault's will contribute 200 million euros to help rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral after it was gutted by fire.
The Armenian Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences over the deadly crash of a new Ethiopian Airlines plane.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia ex-President spotted at Genocide memorial in Yerevan Former lawmakers from the Republican Party Vahram Baghdasaryan, Armen Ashotyan accompanied the ex-President.
Canada PM remembers Genocide victims in heartfelt message "We join Armenian communities in Canada and around the world to honour the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide," he said.
Turkey police block Armenian Genocide rally in Istanbul About 100 protesters attempted to hold a ceremony in Istanbul to mark the Genocide, but were prevented by police.
2019 Aurora Prize nominees announced The Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity’s Selection Committee has named three outstanding 2019 Aurora Humanitarians.