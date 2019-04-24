// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenian Genocide survivor has 77 grandkids and great grandkids

April 24, 2019 - 16:31 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Yerevan mayor Hayk Marutyan on Wednesday, April 24 visited Armenian Genocide survivor Andranik Matevosyan who now has 77 grandchildren and great grandchildren.

April 24, 1915 is the day when a group of Armenian intellectuals was rounded up and assassinated in Constantinople by the Ottoman government. On April 24, Armenians worldwide are commemorating the 104th anniversary of the Genocide which continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.

The 108-year-old man who lives in Yerevan, the Armenian capital, was one of two survivors whom Marutyan visited after paying tribute to the victims of the Genocide at the Tsitsernakaberd memorial.

Andranik was three when he fled Kars and settled in Armenia.

