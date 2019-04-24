Deporting Armenians was 'appropriate' at the time: Erdogan
April 24, 2019 - 16:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the deportation of Armenians by the Ottoman Empire in the early 20th century was “appropriate at the time.”
Erdogan made the comment Wednesday, April 24 at a symposium where he slammed France for marking the Armenian Genocide.
The “deportation of Armenian gangs who were massacring Muslims including women, children and elderly people in the Eastern Anatolia region was the most appropriate act at that time,” Erdogan said. “No group or state has been able to prove their claims on the Armenian issue with archive documents,” Erdogan added, accusing the French of committing genocide in Africa.
April 24, 1915 is the day when a group of Armenian intellectuals was rounded up and assassinated in Constantinople by the Ottoman government. On April 24, Armenians worldwide are commemorating the 104th anniversary of the Genocide which continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.
Top stories
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
The first explosion was reported in a church located in the capital. The other blasts followed within half an hour.
Bernard Arnault's will contribute 200 million euros to help rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral after it was gutted by fire.
The Armenian Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences over the deadly crash of a new Ethiopian Airlines plane.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia ex-President spotted at Genocide memorial in Yerevan Former lawmakers from the Republican Party Vahram Baghdasaryan, Armen Ashotyan accompanied the ex-President.
Canada PM remembers Genocide victims in heartfelt message "We join Armenian communities in Canada and around the world to honour the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide," he said.
Turkey police block Armenian Genocide rally in Istanbul About 100 protesters attempted to hold a ceremony in Istanbul to mark the Genocide, but were prevented by police.
2019 Aurora Prize nominees announced The Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity’s Selection Committee has named three outstanding 2019 Aurora Humanitarians.