Canada PM remembers Genocide victims in heartfelt message

PanARMENIAN.Net - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday, April 24 issued a statement to honour the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide.

"Today, we join Armenian communities in Canada and around the world to honour the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide, a dark chapter in human history which must never be forgotten," Trudeau said.

"Although more than a century has since passed, the memory of those who unjustly lost their lives and suffered reminds us that we must never respond to hatred or violence with indifference.

"As we observe this solemn day and pay tribute to the strength and spirit of the Armenian people, we also look forward to a future built on peace and mutual respect.

"The government of Canada pays tribute to the victims of this tragedy and reaffirms its commitment to strive for a world in which nobody – regardless of faith or ethnic background – fears discrimination or persecution because of who they are."

April 24, 1915 is the day when a group of Armenian intellectuals was rounded up and assassinated in Constantinople by the Ottoman government. On April 24, Armenians worldwide are commemorating the 104th anniversary of the Genocide which continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, including Canada, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.