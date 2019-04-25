Trump's Armenian Genocide message angers Turkey again

PanARMENIAN.Net - U.S. President Donald Trump's statement on the 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide has angered Turkey’s Foreign Ministry again.

Last year too, Turkey was angered by Trump’s “inaccurate expressions and the subjective interpretation of history” regarding the Genocide.

While Trump failed to properly commemorate the killings as Genocide this year as well, Turkey was nonetheless quick to "reject" the White House statement.

"Today, we commemorate the Meds Yeghern and honor the memory of those who suffered in one of the worst mass atrocities of the 20th century. Beginning in 1915, one and a half million Armenians were deported, massacred, or marched to their deaths in the final years of the Ottoman Empire. On this day of remembrance, we again join the Armenian community in America and around the world in mourning the many lives lost," Trump said in his message.

Turkey said the statement "has no value at all" citing "the subjective narrative fictionalized by the Armenians."

The distortion of history for political objectives is unacceptable,” read a statement issued by the Turkish Foreign Ministry on Wednesday April 24.

April 24, 1915 is the day when a group of Armenian intellectuals was rounded up and assassinated in Constantinople by the Ottoman government. On April 24, Armenians worldwide commemorated the 104th anniversary of the Genocide which continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.