Syria demands withdrawal of British, U.S., Turkish and French troops
April 25, 2019 - 17:03 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The withdrawal of British, U.S., Turkish and French troops, which are in Syria illegally, guarantees the end of war crimes in the country, Syrian Deputy Defense Minister Mahmoud al-Shawa said at the Moscow Conference on International Security on Wednesday, April 24, TASS reports.
"We demand that the illegal presence of foreign troops of the U.S., France, Britain and Turkey on our soil should be stopped and the international alliance disbanded. That guarantees the end of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by them," he stressed.
Al-Shawa stressed that the political process is "the Syrian people’s property." "All political issues should be tackled by Syrians without outside interference," he stressed.
The Eighth Moscow Conference on International Security is being held on April 23-25. Its agenda includes crucial issues related to international security. The parties will exchange views on modern military dangers and threats, including on improving the arms control system. The participants will also hash over the situation in the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Latin America. The defense ministers from at least 35 countries and more than 1,000 experts from over 100 countries are taking part in the event.
