Artsakh Foreign Minister meets Uruguay Vice President

PanARMENIAN.Net - On April 24, a delegation headed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh Masis Mayilyan met at the Legislative Palace of Uruguay by Vice President Lucia Topolansky, Agencia Prensa Armenia reports.

Mayilyan unveiled his govenment's position regarding the conflict with Azerbaijan, the current state of affairs and the prospects for a peaceful solution. The sides exchanged views on the situation in the South Caucasus, the need to maintain regional stability and about the establishment of a lasting peace.

Gerardo Caetano, who co-chairs the Nagorno Karabakh Forum in Uruguay, Mario Nalpatian, member of the Armenian National Committee, the Permanent Representative of Nagorno Karabakh in Washington DC Robert Avetisyan and the Deputy of the National Assembly David Ishkhanyan attended the meeting as well.

The day before, Mayilyan met with former President José "Pepe" Mujica. According to the Armenian National Committee of Uruguay, Chancellor Mayilyan valued the historic solidarity of the Uruguayan authorities and former President Mujica with respect to the Armenians and noted that Artsaj and Uruguay share the same values and principles. At the request of Mujica, the Chancellor referred to the history of the conflict with Azerbaijan and the latest developments in the process of peaceful resolution of it.

Mayilian also spoke during the rally organized by the Armenian youth in Montevideo: he said that Karabakh was facing the danger of a "new genocide, since Azerbaijan does not renounce its purpose of solving the conflict through the use of force."

On the night of April 24, Mayilyan attended the commemoration of the 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide in the House of Representatives along with Legislators, renowned academics, social activists and leaders of different Armenian institutions in the country.