Syrian army destroys militant missile systems in Latakia

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) destroyed a number of militant missile launchers in the northern countryside of the Latakia Governorate on Thursday, April 25, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to the head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation, Viktor Kupchishin, “On April 25, militants occupying positions in the mountainous area of the Latakia province attempted to shell a bus station in the city of Latakia from a multiple rocket launcher system.”

”The Syrian armed forces used artillery to destroy the weaponry belonging to illegal armed groups,” Kupchishin said.

The Syrian Arab Army reportedly destroyed these militant missile launchers after Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham attacked several areas in the Latakia Governorate, including the provincial capital and mountain town of Slunfeh.

Following their bombardment of the Slunfeh and Latakia city, the militant rebels attempted to bomb the Russian Hmeimim Airbase near the coastal city of Jableh.

Using their attack drones, the jihadist rebels tried to bomb the Hmeimim Airbase last night; however, the Russian air defense units managed to shoot down all enemy missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles.

In the coming hours, the Russian Air Force will likely launch airstrikes inside the western part of Idlib to retaliate for these jihadist attacks.