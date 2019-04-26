Syrian army destroys militant missile systems in Latakia
April 26, 2019 - 13:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) destroyed a number of militant missile launchers in the northern countryside of the Latakia Governorate on Thursday, April 25, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to the head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation, Viktor Kupchishin, “On April 25, militants occupying positions in the mountainous area of the Latakia province attempted to shell a bus station in the city of Latakia from a multiple rocket launcher system.”
”The Syrian armed forces used artillery to destroy the weaponry belonging to illegal armed groups,” Kupchishin said.
The Syrian Arab Army reportedly destroyed these militant missile launchers after Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham attacked several areas in the Latakia Governorate, including the provincial capital and mountain town of Slunfeh.
Following their bombardment of the Slunfeh and Latakia city, the militant rebels attempted to bomb the Russian Hmeimim Airbase near the coastal city of Jableh.
Using their attack drones, the jihadist rebels tried to bomb the Hmeimim Airbase last night; however, the Russian air defense units managed to shoot down all enemy missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles.
In the coming hours, the Russian Air Force will likely launch airstrikes inside the western part of Idlib to retaliate for these jihadist attacks.
Top stories
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
The first explosion was reported in a church located in the capital. The other blasts followed within half an hour.
Bernard Arnault's will contribute 200 million euros to help rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral after it was gutted by fire.
The Armenian Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences over the deadly crash of a new Ethiopian Airlines plane.
Partner news
Latest news
Putin: Moscow will spare no effort to settle Karabakh conflict Putin said that Russia, as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, "will spare no effort to resolve the conflict."
Rally in D.C. denounces Turkey’s denial of Armenian Genocide Hundreds of people protested in front of the Turkish Embassy D.C., on April 24 – the anniversary of the start of the Genocide.
Turkey renews coup purges, targets media, army, police Turkey launched a new round of its three-year crackdown on purported followers of a U.S.-based cleric it blames for the attempted coup.
Scientists insert human brain gene into monkeys The experiment is billed as the "first attempt to interrogate the genetic basis of human brain origin using a transgenic monkey model."