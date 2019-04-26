Depression treatment regimens for some: study
April 26, 2019 - 15:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A new study identifies two potential medication tweaks for certain subgroups of patients with treatment-resistant major depressive disorder. Researchers published their findings online in The American Journal of Psychiatry.
“Almost two-thirds of patients with major depressive disorder do not achieve remission with initial treatments,” researchers wrote. “Thus, identifying and providing effective, feasible, and safe ‘next-step’ treatments are clinical imperatives.”
The suggestions are based on outcomes from the US Department of Veterans Affairs Augmentation and Switching Treatments for Improving Depression Outcomes (VAST-D) study. The multisite, randomized, single-blind trial included 1522 patients, most of whom were white and older, who had an inadequate response to at least one course of antidepressant treatment.
Over 12 weeks, participants received 1 of 3 possible next-step treatments: switching to sustained-release bupropion; combining sustained-release bupropion with their current medication; or augmenting their current medication with the antipsychotic aripiprazole,
In patients older than 65, researchers found augmenting with aripiprazole to be more effective in easing depressive symptoms than switching to or adding bupropion. Meanwhile, in patients with severe hypomanic symptoms, either augmenting with aripiprazole or combining their current medication with bupropion was more effective than switching to bupropion.
The study also found remission was more likely in patients who worked, who had less severe or chronic depression, experienced less anxiety, did not have symptoms of complicated grief, did not experience childhood adversity, and who had a better quality of life and positive mental health.
“If replicated, these preliminary findings could help clinicians determine which patients with depression requiring next-step treatment will benefit most from a specific augmentation, combination, or switching strategy,” researchers wrote.
Top stories
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
The first explosion was reported in a church located in the capital. The other blasts followed within half an hour.
Bernard Arnault's will contribute 200 million euros to help rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral after it was gutted by fire.
The Armenian Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences over the deadly crash of a new Ethiopian Airlines plane.
Partner news
Latest news
Putin: Moscow will spare no effort to settle Karabakh conflict Putin said that Russia, as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, "will spare no effort to resolve the conflict."
Turkey renews coup purges, targets media, army, police Turkey launched a new round of its three-year crackdown on purported followers of a U.S.-based cleric it blames for the attempted coup.
Syrian army destroys militant missile systems in Latakia The Syrian army destroyed a number of militant missile launchers in the northern countryside of the Latakia.
Scientists insert human brain gene into monkeys The experiment is billed as the "first attempt to interrogate the genetic basis of human brain origin using a transgenic monkey model."