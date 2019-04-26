Putin: Moscow will spare no effort to settle Karabakh conflict
April 26, 2019 - 16:12 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Moscow will continue to provide mediation efforts for a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.
The conflict "was discussed at the meeting of the presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia Ilham Aliyev and Vladimir Putin in Beijing," a statement provided by the Azerbaijani president's office reveals.
"Putin said that Russia, as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, will spare no effort to resolve the conflict."
Aliyev reportedly said he appreciates Russia's efforts in helping find a solution to the conflict.
