Portugal parliament recognizes Armenian Genocide

PanARMENIAN.Net - ‪The prliament of Portugal on Wednesday, April 24 voted for the recognition of the Armenian Genocide, said Bedo Demirdjian, Advisor at the Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) Foreign Ministry.

The resolution adopted by the Portuguese lawmakers says that on April 24, 1915 some 250 Armenian intellectuals were rounded up and murdered by the order of the Young Turks' government.

1.5 million Armenians were ultimately killed in the Genocide between 1915 and 1923.

"The systematic destruction of the Armenians is considered by historians and the international community to be the first genocide of the 20th century," The document reads.

April 24, 1915 is the day when a group of Armenian intellectuals was rounded up and assassinated in Constantinople by the Ottoman government. On April 24, Armenians worldwide commemorated the 104th anniversary of the Genocide which continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.