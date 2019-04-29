Surprise militant attack in western Aleppo "fails"
April 29, 2019 - 10:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) reported on Sunday, April 28 that an attempted ambush by the militants of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham in the western part of Aleppo city had failed after a short battle, Al-Masdar News says.
According to the Syrian military, Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham managed to infiltrate their positions near the Family House in western Aleppo, killing a few soldiers in the process.
However, the attack would later turn sour for Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham as the Syrian Army killed several militants and forced them to retreat back towards their lines in western Aleppo.
Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham has been carrying out several of these attacks as of late, prompting the Syrian military to increase their security around the western perimeter of Aleppo city.
Despite the increased security, the Syrian Arab Army has still found themselves as the recipients of a number of ambushes by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham in the western part of Aleppo.
Eventually, the Syrian military will have to launch a new operation to clear western Aleppo as the situation continues to get worse each week.
