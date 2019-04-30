Australian poet who shined light on Armenian Genocide passes away
April 30, 2019 - 10:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian-Australian community joins the wider Australian community in mourning the passing of legendary Australian poet, Les Murray, 80, who passed away on 29th April 2019.
Murray is one of Australia's great modern poets who featured the Armenian Genocide in his critically acclaimed book "Freddy Neptune" and had his work translated into over 20 languages.
He is an Order of Australia recipient and listed as one of Australia's 100 National Living Treasures by the National Trust of Australia.
"Armenians remember and honour Les Murray and thank him for bringing awareness through his art to the tragedy of genocide suffered by our Armenian ancestors," said the Armenian National Committee of Australia.
