Coca-Cola Hellenic Armenia launches Youth Empowered 2019

PanARMENIAN.Net - The launch of Youth Empowered 2019, an initiative by Coca-Cola Hellenic Armenia, took place in Yerevan on Monday, April 29. The three-year program started in 2018 when a memorandum of understanding was signed between Armenia's Ministry of Education and Science and Coca-Cola Hellenic Armenia, aimed at reducing unemployment among the youth by organizing free life and business skills trainings.

This year the program was launched with an open lesson, featuring more than 200 participants. Special guests included Deputy Minister Education and Science Arevik Anapiosyan, Deputy Ministers of Labor and Social Affairs Gemafin Gasparyan and Arman Udumyan, partners and mentors of the program. The results of Youth Empowered 2018, success stories of last year’s participants and mentors, key issues in the Armenian labor market and its development tendencies, available educational programs, specializations in demand, soft and interpersonal skills most valued by employers were also presented and discussed during the event.

“We have been implementing Youth Empowered program for over a year now and we greatly appreciate the active involvement of both the participants and the mentors, as well as the big enthusiasm with which the program was welcomed by the public. Being a large employer, we have quite a thorough understanding of personal and professional skills necessary to find a job. The Youth Empowered program was initiated by Coca-Cola Hellenic taking into account the experience of companies operating in different fields and markets. We believe that the set of skills acquired through the program supports young people in finding a job and fulfilling their professional potential, and are very happy to summarize the first positive results of the initiative”, said Christoph Speck, General Manager of Coca-Cola Hellenic Armenia.

In 2018, more than 2100 young adults living in Yerevan and the provinces participated in Youth Empowered program, acquiring skills of self-development and self-assessment, time management, project management, communication, negotiation and sales, business planning as well as financial literacy. This year, another 2500 participants will have the chance to join the program, while the overall target is to reach 8000 by 2020.

Registration, coordination of training sessions, as well as all the organizational needs of Youth Empowered are carried out by Management Mix, an international business consulting company based in Armenia, Lebanon, and Cyprus and operating in 25 countries worldwide.

“Being an international business consulting and training company, we value the continuous development of young people’s skills and are glad to implement this program together with Coca-Cola Hellenic Armenia, fueling local labor market with 2500 competent talents in just one year. This program is particularly relevant as it includes among others young residents of border communities. Together with Coca-Cola Hellenic Armenia we believe in the efficiency of such CSR projects that contribute to the development of the environment we work and live in” noted Raffy Semerdjian, the Founder of Management Mix.

Registration for “Life skills” and “Business skills” free trainings is open for participants and mentors alike. All interested candidates can join by filling in the online forms here and here.

Within the “Life skills” program, participants with the help of experienced mentors acquire self-development and self-assessment skills, including online and offline networking, receiving and giving feedback, writing a cover letter and a CV, etc. Participants of the “Business skills” module enrich their skills with time management, project management, communication, negotiation and sales, business planning as well as financial literacy.