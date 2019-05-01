Islamic State wreaks havoc on Syrian soldiers in central Syria

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has recently shifted their attention to the Idlib front in northwestern Syria, despite the ongoing issues they are facing along the international highway in the central part of the country, Al-Masdar News reports.

Earlier this week, a number of Syrian Arab Army soldiers were once again ambsuhed by a group of Islamic State militants that were hiding in one of several caves inside the Badiya Al-Sham region of eastern Homs.

According to a report from the central Syria front, the Islamic State militants ambushed a truck carrying several Syrian Army soldiers to the Badiya Al-Sham region; this resulted in all of the military personnel being killed.

The Islamic State would later release photos of the ambush in the Badiya Al-Sham region; it would show the truck completely destroyed.

The Islamic State has been wreaking havoc on the Syrian Arab Army’s positions in central Syria recently, but as of now, there is no planned operation to clear these areas.

A source from the Syrian military said the situation is in central is very difficult due to the abundance of caves that require a large number of troops to clear.

The Islamic State has already shown that they possess the ability to wage offensives from this area and it appears they are now eyeing the historical city of Palmyra (Tadmur), which they have captured on two separate occassions.