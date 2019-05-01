// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Islamic State wreaks havoc on Syrian soldiers in central Syria

Islamic State wreaks havoc on Syrian soldiers in central Syria
May 1, 2019 - 12:27 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has recently shifted their attention to the Idlib front in northwestern Syria, despite the ongoing issues they are facing along the international highway in the central part of the country, Al-Masdar News reports.

Earlier this week, a number of Syrian Arab Army soldiers were once again ambsuhed by a group of Islamic State militants that were hiding in one of several caves inside the Badiya Al-Sham region of eastern Homs.

According to a report from the central Syria front, the Islamic State militants ambushed a truck carrying several Syrian Army soldiers to the Badiya Al-Sham region; this resulted in all of the military personnel being killed.

The Islamic State would later release photos of the ambush in the Badiya Al-Sham region; it would show the truck completely destroyed.

The Islamic State has been wreaking havoc on the Syrian Arab Army’s positions in central Syria recently, but as of now, there is no planned operation to clear these areas.

A source from the Syrian military said the situation is in central is very difficult due to the abundance of caves that require a large number of troops to clear.

The Islamic State has already shown that they possess the ability to wage offensives from this area and it appears they are now eyeing the historical city of Palmyra (Tadmur), which they have captured on two separate occassions.

Related links:
Al-Masdar News. ISIS wreaks havoc on Syrian soldiers in central Syria
 Top stories
Nicosia youth rally to mark Armenian Genocide anniversaryNicosia youth rally to mark Armenian Genocide anniversary
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
Mass casualties after Sri Lanka bombings in churches and hotelsMass casualties after Sri Lanka bombings in churches and hotels
The first explosion was reported in a church located in the capital. The other blasts followed within half an hour.
Arnault family pledge €200 million to help rebuild Notre-DameArnault family pledge €200 million to help rebuild Notre-Dame
Bernard Arnault's will contribute 200 million euros to help rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral after it was gutted by fire.
Armenia offers condolences over Ethiopian Airlines plane crashArmenia offers condolences over Ethiopian Airlines plane crash
The Armenian Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences over the deadly crash of a new Ethiopian Airlines plane.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Billionaire with Armenian roots donating money for Notre-Dame
Half of cancer patients have insomnia symptoms: study
Scientists insert human brain gene into monkeys
Japan, EU reiterate support for Iran nuclear deal
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Armenian Genocide #MarchForJustice takes over Sydney Around 2,000 Sydney Armenians marched in the centre of Sydney to call on Australia to recognise the Armenian Genocide.
"Game of Thrones" cinematographer defends show's lighting Fabian Wagner said the lighting was not a mistake. "I know it wasn't too dark because I shot it," he said.
Pope Francis warns hairdressers against gossiping Pope Francis warned an audience of hairdressers, hairstylists and beauticians that they should avoid gossiping.
Coca-Cola Hellenic Armenia launches Youth Empowered 2019 Registration for “Life skills” and “Business skills” free trainings is open for participants and mentors alike.