Azerbaijan, Turkey start joint tactical drills
May 1, 2019 - 16:51 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijan and Turkey launched Mustafa Kemal Ataturk-2019 joint tactical live-fire exercises in Azerbaijan on May 1, local media report.
The drills are held in accordance with the agreement on military cooperation between the two countries, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.
The main objective of the exercises is "to achieve the coordination of interoperability between the military units of Azerbaijan and Turkey, by preparing joint headquarters plans, increasing the level of combat readiness of military personnel and developing their skills in conducting joint operations, as well as maintaining a high level of mutual relations and mutual understanding of the servicemen of the two countries."
The joint exercises involve troops, armored vehicles, artillery mounts and mortars, combat and transport helicopters of the Air Force, as well as Air Defense units and Anti-Aircraft Missile units of the armies of the two countries.
The exercises will last until May 3.
Top stories
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
The first explosion was reported in a church located in the capital. The other blasts followed within half an hour.
Bernard Arnault's will contribute 200 million euros to help rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral after it was gutted by fire.
The Armenian Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences over the deadly crash of a new Ethiopian Airlines plane.
Partner news
Latest news
Major depression during pregnancy goes untreated: research Researchers used the nationally representative National Survey on Drug Use and Health to gauge mental health treatment use.
Arsenal boss Emery may have to sell Henrikh Mkhitaryan: The Sun Arsenal's summer spending plans have been thrown into chaos by Unai Emery’s demand for a world-class centre-half.
Armenian Genocide denial keeps Turkey uncivilized: Gatestone Institute Uzay Bulut, a journalist born and raised in Turkey, has unveiled a fresh article published by the Gatestone Institute.
Artsakh President hails Armenians' diligence on Labor Day "The Armenian people have always stood out with their diligence, celebrated and acknowledged the workers," the President said.