Turkish-backed rebels send "massive reinforcements" to Idlib
May 1, 2019 - 16:10 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Turkish-backed National Liberation Front (NLF) has sent a large convoy of reinforcements to the Idlib-Hama axis as they prepare to defend their territories from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), Al-Masdar News reports.
According to a report from the front, the National Liberation Front has redeployed troops from several areas in northwestern Syria, including the Aleppo and Idlib governorates.
The Turkish-backed rebels were said to have mostly deployed the reinforcements to the northern and northwestern axes of Hama; this is where the Syrian Arab Army began amassing their troops as well.
A military source in the town of Mhardeh said Tuesday, April 30 that the Syrian Arab Army has already sent several units to the Hama-Idlib axis; these groups include the Tiger Forces, 4th Armored Division, and Republican Guard.
Several paramilitary groups loyal to the Syrian government will also participate in the offensive, as they look to expel Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the National Liberation Front from the demilitarized zone.
The demilitarized zone was first established in mid-September and it was supposed to be fully implemented by October; however, the rebel forces refused to withdraw from the area.
