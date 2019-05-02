The Obamas producing a Netflix documentary about Trump
May 2, 2019 - 13:31 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Barack and Michelle Obama just announced the lineup of projects they’ll be releasing on Netflix – with a documentary taking aim at Donald Trump’s presidency listed among them, CNN reports.
The documentary will be an adaptation of Michael Lewis’ book, The Fifth Risk: Undoing Democracy – an examination of Trump’s failure to effectively staff three major government departments when he was elected.
In what may be a global first, we have the former president of the United States producing a movie about the current President of the United States… on Netflix.
Michael Lewis’ book won plaudits for revealing the tenuous threads currently holding together the U.S government. A situation worsened, according to Lewis, by Donald Trump’s failure to attract qualified people to fill prominent government positions.
Examining three major government departments – the Department of Energy, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), and the Commerce Department – Lewis points out the lack of experience in Trump’s staff. He writes:
“Into USDA jobs, the Trump team had inserted a long-haul truck driver, a clerk at AT&T, a gas-company meter reader, a country-club cabana attendant, a Republican National Committee intern, and the owner of a scented-candle company, with skills like ‘pleasant demeanor’ listed in their resumes. In many cases the new appointees demonstrated little to no experience with federal policy, let alone deep roots in agriculture.”
The Frederick Douglass film is expected to be released first on Netflix, with the remaining projects set for release over the next couple of years.
Top stories
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
The first explosion was reported in a church located in the capital. The other blasts followed within half an hour.
Bernard Arnault's will contribute 200 million euros to help rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral after it was gutted by fire.
The Armenian Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences over the deadly crash of a new Ethiopian Airlines plane.
Partner news
Latest news
Facebook integrating WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger It’s long been rumoured that Facebook would merge its multiple messaging platforms together to allow them to function as one.
Aram I in constant touch with Venezuela’s Armenian community Aram I expressed his support and readiness to assist Venezuela's Armenians at any time and in all circumstances.
Teaching happiness to dementia caregivers reduces their depression Caring for family members with dementia causes emotional and physical stress that increases caregivers' risk of depression.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan included in Arsenal's starting XI against Valencia Mkhitaryan, meanwhile, looks to be primed for the starting spot on the right wing, tipped to start over Mesut Ozil.