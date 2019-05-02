The Obamas producing a Netflix documentary about Trump

PanARMENIAN.Net - Barack and Michelle Obama just announced the lineup of projects they’ll be releasing on Netflix – with a documentary taking aim at Donald Trump’s presidency listed among them, CNN reports.

The documentary will be an adaptation of Michael Lewis’ book, The Fifth Risk: Undoing Democracy – an examination of Trump’s failure to effectively staff three major government departments when he was elected.

In what may be a global first, we have the former president of the United States producing a movie about the current President of the United States… on Netflix.

Michael Lewis’ book won plaudits for revealing the tenuous threads currently holding together the U.S government. A situation worsened, according to Lewis, by Donald Trump’s failure to attract qualified people to fill prominent government positions.

Examining three major government departments – the Department of Energy, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), and the Commerce Department – Lewis points out the lack of experience in Trump’s staff. He writes:

“Into USDA jobs, the Trump team had inserted a long-haul truck driver, a clerk at AT&T, a gas-company meter reader, a country-club cabana attendant, a Republican National Committee intern, and the owner of a scented-candle company, with skills like ‘pleasant demeanor’ listed in their resumes. In many cases the new appointees demonstrated little to no experience with federal policy, let alone deep roots in agriculture.”

The Frederick Douglass film is expected to be released first on Netflix, with the remaining projects set for release over the next couple of years.