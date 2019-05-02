Aram I in constant touch with Venezuela’s Armenian community
May 2, 2019 - 15:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Given the recent developments in Venezuela, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia Aram I constantly keeps in touch with Very Rev. Fr. Vahrij Gharakhanian, the local parish pastor, the website of the Catholicosate reveals.
Venezuelan opposition supporters have been holding mass protests, a day after violent clashes with government forces. The rival demonstrations come after President Nicolás Maduro said he had stopped an "attempted coup". Demonstrations have taken place in all 23 states of Venezuela as well as in Caracas, NGOs and local media say.
Fr. Vahrij has briefed Aram I about the situation in the country, maintaining that the Armenian community has no direct involvement in demonstrations.
The clergyman said Armenians were safe in their homes and churches.
Aram I expressed his support and readiness to assist Venezuela's Armenians at any time and in all circumstances.
Top stories
The amendment that would recognize the denial of the Genocide of Armenians as a crime has been rejected.
Saudi Arabia will financially sponsor the U.S. Congress Resolution to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide.
The parliament of Portugal on Wednesday, April 24 voted for the recognition of the Armenian Genocide, said Bedo Demirdjian.
Colorado Senate has unanimously voted to designate April 24 as “Colorado Day of the Remembrance of the Armenian Genocide”.
Partner news
Latest news
Turkey, U.S. reportedly work on Trump's possible visit "We are working on alternative dates including July for Trump's visit," Turkish presidential sources were quoted as saying
Living alone linked to common mental disorders: study Some common mental disorders (CMDs) include mood disorders, anxiety, and substance use disorders.
Facebook integrating WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger It’s long been rumoured that Facebook would merge its multiple messaging platforms together to allow them to function as one.
Disney bans smoking, big strollers There are some new rules you should know about before you head to Walt Disney World for a day at the happiest place on earth.