Living alone linked to common mental disorders: study
May 2, 2019 - 17:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A new study has concluded that living alone is linked to common mental disorders. The authors have also identified the main driver of this worrying relationship, Medical News Today reports.
Some common mental disorders (CMDs) include mood disorders, anxiety, and substance use disorders.
According to some studies, almost one-third of people will experience a CMD in their lifetime.
These conditions can have a significant impact on the individual, of course, but due to their high prevalence, they also affect society at large.
Due to the widespread influence of CMDs, scientists are keen to understand the full range of risk factors that feed into mental health.
In recent years, scientists have investigated whether living alone might be one such risk factor.
A new study, the results of which now appear in the journal PLOS ONE, takes a fresh look at this question. The study authors conclude that there is a link between living alone and CMDs. They also find that it affects all age groups and sexes, and that primarily, loneliness is the driver.
Top stories
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
The first explosion was reported in a church located in the capital. The other blasts followed within half an hour.
Bernard Arnault's will contribute 200 million euros to help rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral after it was gutted by fire.
The Armenian Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences over the deadly crash of a new Ethiopian Airlines plane.
Partner news
Latest news
Facebook integrating WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger It’s long been rumoured that Facebook would merge its multiple messaging platforms together to allow them to function as one.
Aram I in constant touch with Venezuela’s Armenian community Aram I expressed his support and readiness to assist Venezuela's Armenians at any time and in all circumstances.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan included in Arsenal's starting XI against Valencia Mkhitaryan, meanwhile, looks to be primed for the starting spot on the right wing, tipped to start over Mesut Ozil.
Drinking earlier in the day may decrease next-day hangover chance There are a few general rules to keep in mind for hangover avoidance. First, choose your alcohol wisely