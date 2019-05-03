Syria launches operation to eliminate Islamic State from Iraqi border region

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) began a new operation this week to target the Islamic State’s remaining hideouts along the Iraqi border, Al-Masdar News reports.

Backed by the National Defense Forces (NDF) and Hezbollah, the Syrian Arab Army reportedly attacked a number sites between the city of Albukamal and the northern part of the U.S.-occupied Al-Tanf Zone.

At the same time, their allies from Iraq’s Hashd al-Sha’abi (Popular Mobilization Units) have also begun a similar operation in a bid to clear the Islamic State militants from the Syrian border.

The Islamic State has recently wreaked havoc in the region and their constant operations along the border have further delayed the reopening of the international highway from Baghdad to Damascus.

A Syrian military source in Damascus said earlier that the government was hoping to reopen the international highway at the end of April; however, due to the recent increase in militant activity near the roadway, they have been forced to keep it closed.

The Islamic State currently occupies several areas inside the vast Badiya Al-Sham region between the Deir ez-Zor and Homs governorates; this makes travel from western to eastern Syria very dangerous for civilians, let alone the army.