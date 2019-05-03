Syria launches operation to eliminate Islamic State from Iraqi border region
May 3, 2019 - 13:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) began a new operation this week to target the Islamic State’s remaining hideouts along the Iraqi border, Al-Masdar News reports.
Backed by the National Defense Forces (NDF) and Hezbollah, the Syrian Arab Army reportedly attacked a number sites between the city of Albukamal and the northern part of the U.S.-occupied Al-Tanf Zone.
At the same time, their allies from Iraq’s Hashd al-Sha’abi (Popular Mobilization Units) have also begun a similar operation in a bid to clear the Islamic State militants from the Syrian border.
The Islamic State has recently wreaked havoc in the region and their constant operations along the border have further delayed the reopening of the international highway from Baghdad to Damascus.
A Syrian military source in Damascus said earlier that the government was hoping to reopen the international highway at the end of April; however, due to the recent increase in militant activity near the roadway, they have been forced to keep it closed.
The Islamic State currently occupies several areas inside the vast Badiya Al-Sham region between the Deir ez-Zor and Homs governorates; this makes travel from western to eastern Syria very dangerous for civilians, let alone the army.
Top stories
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
The first explosion was reported in a church located in the capital. The other blasts followed within half an hour.
Bernard Arnault's will contribute 200 million euros to help rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral after it was gutted by fire.
The Armenian Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences over the deadly crash of a new Ethiopian Airlines plane.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenian sappers demine 25,000 square meters in Syria Armenian sappers in Syria have cleared an area of 25,290 square meters from mines since February 19.
Armenia defense chief, OSCE envoy discuss border situation Kasprzyk, meanwhile, unveiled the upcoming issues of the negotiation process to the Minister of Defense.
Daron Malakian says SOAD felt most proud when performing in Armenia "I think that was a really emotional thing for everybody in the band," the System Of A Down guitarist said.
Azerbaijani troops open fire on Armenian bread truck in Karabakh Azerbaijani troops have opened fire on a bread truck in one of the Armenian positions on the contact line.